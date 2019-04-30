Arundel and Littlehampton District Scouts parade to celebrate St George’s Day

Scouts from the Arundel and Littlehampton district celebrated St George’s Day with a seafront parade.

For more than 30 years, this annual parade has been held in Arundel but this year, it was moved to Littlehampton.

Standards from the district's different groups being paraded

Around 550 Scouts and their leaders met at East Beach Café on Littlehampton seafront on Sunday.

They paraded along the promenade towards Harbour Park, crossing West Green towards Banjo Road and finishing at the Stage by the Sea for a service where all members renewed their Scout Promise.

The district Scout and Nautical Training Corps bands headed the parade, then played while the assembled members were dismissed to carry out a beach clean and litter pick as part of the movement’s A Million Hands community impact campaign.

Prue Payne, secretary, said: “The Scout district’s grateful thanks go to Harbour Park for donating special prize tickets to the young beach cleaners, Worthing Neighbourhood Watch Association for keeping us safe, Arun district and Littlehampton town councils, the ‘A-team’ and our own parade marshalls.

“Invited guests were transported along the promenade by train, after which they joined the promise renewal service.”