But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 18 to 6am February 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Crossbush roundabout, Lane closure for survey works.

Arun road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week