Art Wittering exhibition raises money for Cancer Research UK – in pictures

A group of professional artists and makers from the Art Wittering group exhibited their work at West Wittering Memorial Hall on Saturday and Sunday.

The Art Wittering group has been exhibiting its range of artwork for two years, and this was the ninth time the core members have shown their work together. The pieces on display and available for sale included watercolours, printing, acrylics, photography, glass work, creative textiles, hand-painted silk scarves, ceramics, sculpture and pottery, and jewellery. Art Wittering member Bridget Woods said: “A large and faithful following underpinned a terrific turnout of visitors, considering the variable weather over the weekend. The show was very joyful with much lively discussion, many sales and delicious homemade cakes being sold in aid of Cancer Research UK which, with donations, raised £191.70. Together with the Little Art Gallery, Art Wittering has put West Wittering on the cultural map of West Sussex.” For more information about Art Wittering, contact Bridget Woods at bridget.woods2014@gmail.com. >>> Also in the news – These roads are set to be closed during the next two weeks <<<

Francisca Blackburne with one of her pieces on display

Bridget Woods with her work on display at the event

Caroline Bonar with her beautiful silk scarves

KimTattersall with her work

