Another successful year for Chichester’s Roman Week

Thousands of keen visitors recently attended events in celebration of this years’ Chichester Roman Week.

This year’s Roman Week, which took place from Saturday, May 25, to Friday, May 31, was packed full of exciting events, supported by public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

Cabinet Member for Community Services and Culture at Chichester District Council, Councillor Roy Briscoe, said: “We have worked really hard to make Roman Week 2019 the best yet.

“This year, more than 35 events and activities have been organised by a wide range of organisations for all ages in Chichester and beyond.”

Some of the events that took part throughout the week included a Roman re-enactment in Priory Park featuring military and gladiator shows, an archaeological dig, many educative talks and much more.

Chichester District Council’s own archaeologist, James Kenny, along with volunteers from the Chichester and District Archaeology Society, worked hard throughout the week to develop further with the roman discoveries made last year of the well preserved Roman bath-house.

The main purpose behind this year’s dig was to find a connection between the bath-house and the property that it once served.

Volunteer and field work committee member, Steve Cleverly, added: “The location of the dig allowed members of the public to get up close and learn more about their own heritage.”

Other events that took place during this year’s Roman Week included talks, walks, guided tours, family activities and workshops.

Councillor Roy Briscoe, added: “More than 2,000 people visited Priory Park to experience the Roman re-enactment and to watch archaeologists uncover the Roman secrets in the park.

“It was great to see so many families also taking the opportunity to picnic in the park and make the most of spending the day in the city.”

Visitors also took the opportunity to immerse themselves in Roman heritage at The Novium Museum’s blockbuster exhibition, Hollywood Rome: Reel Life in the Ancient World.

This visual exhibition will remain open to all members of the public until Sunday, September 8 and features costumes, props and posters from big name modern Roman epics, such as Gladiator and Centurion.