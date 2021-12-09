All the thrills of the Bognor Regis ice rink- VIDEO
Still waiting for your chance to slip into some skates and take to the ice? This video will tell you all you need to know
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:04 pm
Updated
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:06 pm
The Bognor Regis Ice Rink has been a hit since it opened on Saturday November 27.
The 30 x 20 metre rink, at the Regis Centre car park near the sea front, offers slots throughout the day and penguin skate aids are available on a first come first serve basis.
Adult tickets cost £9.50, children's tickets cost £8.50 and a family ticket cover two children and two adults costs £30. The ice rink will be open until January 2.
Footage kindly provided by Gary Fisk.