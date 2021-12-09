All the thrills of the Bognor Regis ice rink- VIDEO

Still waiting for your chance to slip into some skates and take to the ice? This video will tell you all you need to know

By Connor Gormley
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:04 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 1:06 pm

The Bognor Regis Ice Rink has been a hit since it opened on Saturday November 27.

The 30 x 20 metre rink, at the Regis Centre car park near the sea front, offers slots throughout the day and penguin skate aids are available on a first come first serve basis.

Adult tickets cost £9.50, children's tickets cost £8.50 and a family ticket cover two children and two adults costs £30. The ice rink will be open until January 2.

Thrills and spills at the Bognor Regis ice rink. Photo: Steve Robards

Click here to see our video and find out what it's like on the ice.

Footage kindly provided by Gary Fisk.

Bognor Regis