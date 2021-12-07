This means anyone who is rough sleeping will have access to a bed for the period of SWEP should they wish to access one.

To access SWEP, clients need to attend Stonepillow’s hub at Glenlogie in Bognor Regis at 6pm on the night they wish to be offered a bed.

Arun said its partner agencies and outreach teams have been out to or attempted to notify all rough sleepers known to them to ensure they are aware.

Arun has launched its severe weather protocol

“Clients based in Littlehampton who may struggle to get to Bognor Regis, should attend the Turning Tides Ending Local Homelessness hub by 11am each morning, or contact the Housing Options Team after 11am for help to get to Bognor Regis for the evening,” it said.