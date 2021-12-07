All Arun rough sleepers have access to a bed due to severe weather
Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) has been activated in Arun for today (Tuesday, December 7, and tomorrow (Wednesday, December 8) due to the amber weather warnings from the Met Office.
This means anyone who is rough sleeping will have access to a bed for the period of SWEP should they wish to access one.
To access SWEP, clients need to attend Stonepillow’s hub at Glenlogie in Bognor Regis at 6pm on the night they wish to be offered a bed.
Arun said its partner agencies and outreach teams have been out to or attempted to notify all rough sleepers known to them to ensure they are aware.
“Clients based in Littlehampton who may struggle to get to Bognor Regis, should attend the Turning Tides Ending Local Homelessness hub by 11am each morning, or contact the Housing Options Team after 11am for help to get to Bognor Regis for the evening,” it said.
“If you see a rough sleeper please report this to our outreach team by submitting a StreetLink referral https://streetlink.org.uk– all referrals will be followed up by our the team who can then offer the appropriate support.”