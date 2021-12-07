In a tweet, the reserve said: “Please be aware we have had confirmed cases of avian influenza close to the reserve.

“Here’s what to do if you find any sick or dead birds whilst out and about on your walks.”

The advice said if a visitor saw a dead or sick bird they should report it to the reserve visitor centre or staff on site.

If that’s not possible, they should phone the DEFRA (03459 33 55 77) or DAERA (0300 200 7840) helplines.

“Members of the public are advised not to touch sick or dead wild birds, and keep pets on leads when using public footpaths,” the RSPB said.

“Follow normal hygiene procedures of washing hands after a visit or upon returning home.”

The government’s website said: “Avian influenza (bird flu) mainly affects birds.

“It can also affect humans and other mammals.

“An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) came into force across Great Britain on November 3, 2021.

“This was extended to include housing measures across the UK on November 29, 2021.

“These measures mean that it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers across the UK (whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock) to keep their birds indoors and follow strict biosecurity measures to limit the spread of and eradicate the disease.”