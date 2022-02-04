A vacant hairdressers in Bognor Regis could become a takeaway

Plans have been submitted to turn a vacant hairdressers shop into a hot food takeaway in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview

The application for 91 Hawthorn Road includes a low level ducting system at the back of the ground floor commercial unit.

A design and access statement with the application said the shop had a flat above.

The plans would provide jobs and would require minor internal changes respecting the existing building.