A vacant hairdressers in Bognor Regis could become a takeaway
Plans have been submitted to change the use of a vacant Bognor Regis hairdressers shop into a hot food takeaway.
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:31 pm
The application for 91 Hawthorn Road includes a low level ducting system at the back of the ground floor commercial unit.
A design and access statement with the application said the shop had a flat above.
The plans would provide jobs and would require minor internal changes respecting the existing building.
To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/17/22/PL.