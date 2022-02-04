A vacant hairdressers in Bognor Regis could become a takeaway

Plans have been submitted to change the use of a vacant Bognor Regis hairdressers shop into a hot food takeaway.

By Nikki Jeffery
Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:31 pm
Plans have been submitted to turn a vacant hairdressers shop into a hot food takeaway in Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis. Photo: Google Streetview

The application for 91 Hawthorn Road includes a low level ducting system at the back of the ground floor commercial unit.

A design and access statement with the application said the shop had a flat above.

Read More

Read More
Arun planning applications: Here’s the latest list of submissions across the dis...

The plans would provide jobs and would require minor internal changes respecting the existing building.

To view the plans go to the Arun District Council planning portal and use the search reference BR/17/22/PL.

Bognor RegisArun District Council