A new year could mean a new career, thanks to Arun District career fayre

Taking place at Felpham Leisure Centre on February 17, the careers fayre will run from 2pm to 6pm, giving jobseekers and career changers alike the chance to network with employers and find out more about careers they'd never considered before.

There's no need to book, so guests are free to turn up whenever it's convenient.

Councillor Andy Cooper, chair of the council's Economy Committee said: "The careers fayre is a fantastic opportunity for both employees and employers to find the right fit for them.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

"We have so many brilliant local businesses across the district and we are proud to champion them."