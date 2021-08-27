An outline application was submitted for the conversion, with single and two storey extensions at the back and a first floor extension over the garage at 14 Princess Avenue.

Each flat would have one off-street parking space and an additional vehicle crossover is to be constructed to accommodate additional parking provision.

Cycle storage (hoops) are proposed on the north elevation behind a single storey addition and waste, recycling and green-waste storage is proposed in the north corner of rear garden.

An Aldwick house can be turned into four flats

The officers decision report said: “The conversion and extensions to the dwelling resulting in four flats represent an efficient use of urban land without compromising the visual amenities or character of the area, highway safety or the amenities of nearby residential occupiers.

“The proposal is sustainable development and is in a general compliance with development plan policies.”

There were 11 letters of objection regarding overlooking neighbouring gardens and rooms, the structure being overbearing, the potential for more on-street parking problems, the removal of trees and hedges, the precedent it would set to fill other gardens and the impact on health services.