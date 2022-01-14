A Felpham cycle shop can become a beauty salon

Plans submitted by Skin Beautiful to Arun District Council to change the use of a cycle shop at 125a Felpham Way into beauty treatment services have been approved.

In their decision, planners said: “The property will continues to serve as a business unit which contributes to the local economy of the surrounding area.

“An internal wall will be installed to enable a treatment room to be formed.

A Felpham cycle shop can become a beauty treatment venue. Photo: Google Streetview

“The business proposes services such as massages and facial treatments.

“This work is not considered to result in a significant increase to the noise within the premises which would disturb nearby residents.

“The business would be open 9am-6.30pm Monday to Saturday.

“This is consistent with the neighbouring retail uses and is not deemed to result in harm upon amenity by way of visitors coming and going at an unreasonable time.

“The change of use is not considered to result in harm upon amenity by way of noise via the services provided or through an increase to the number of clientele to the business which is a very small, one staff member room which would limit the amount of trade/customers..

“The site is located to the corner of Wick Lane and fronts Felpham Way.

“It will be accessed in the same way as the existing shop – by foot or cycle or by parking.

“There is nearby on street parking to the side of the property although this is limited.

“The use will be serviced in accordance with existing arrangements.

“The footfall is not considered to significantly increase than when compared to the existing use.

“With only one treatment room, it is likely that only one additional vehicle at a time would be visiting the business and as such it is not considered to result in a significant increase in the number of vehicles attending the business contributing to an adverse amount of parking in the locality.”

Felpham Parish Council provided no objection and two letters were received from residents concerned about ‘unsafe’ parking which could be escalated and the need for yellow lines to enable safer access along Wick Lane.