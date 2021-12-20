An application with all matters reserved apart from the access was submitted for land at the back of 94-100 Hook Lane.

In their report, Arun District Council officers said: “The proposal seeks outline planning permission for the erection of up to six dwellings.

“Access is proposed through the demolition of the existing 94 Hook Lane and the site area includes the plot of no. 94 and parts of the rear gardens of nos. 96, 98 and 100 Hook Lane.”

Ouline plans to demolish a bungalow in Hook Lane to create an access for six homes have been approved

The access would be 4.8m wide with a shared surface.

Outline planning permission was previously granted under delegated powers in November 2018 but this has time expired.

A subsequent application for outline permission was refused due to the Flood Risk Assessment not being up-to-date.

In a planning statement, Counterpoint Properties Ltd said the scheme had not altered since the previous approved plan.

Three of the existing dwellings fronting Hook Lane would be retained and six chalet houses built at the back of them, equating to 600 sqm of new build accommodation with mostly off road garage and open parking.

“Traffic speeds in Hook Lane are extremely low and the traffic volumes are also generally low as the road is a ‘dead end’, the statement said.