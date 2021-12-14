A Bognor Regis restaurant handed new five-star food hygiene rating
A Bognor Regis restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
DELICIOUS, a restaurant, café or canteen at 160 London Road, Bognor Regis, was given the maximum score after assessment on December 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Arun's 241 restaurants, cafés and canteens with ratings, 204 (85 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.