Papa John’s plans to takeover Bognor shop

Plans have been submitted for a Papa John’s takeaway on the ground floor of a former One Stop in Bognor Regis.

If approved, the change of use application (BR/21/18/PL), would see 93 Hawthorn Road, Bognor Regis, become home to the international pizza company.

The application’s covering letter by estate agents Parsons Sons & Basley outlines the belief the premises would be viable, attributing the departure of the former business to the level of competition in the surrounding area.

It adds: “They had been in occupation for ten years and had traded successfully until recent years.”

The store is said to have closed in December 2016 and stayed vacant ever since.

Parsons Sons & Basley detail attempts to market the property over nearly 21 months and state the response was ‘very disappointing’ and ‘very limited’, even despite dropping the asking price by £45,000 to £250,000.

The applicant behind the plans, Harborne Maine Ltd, are said to have made the only formal offer to date and Parsons advised the owners to accept back in October.

A decision on the plans is due by March 28, with the comment deadline set for March 8.

See more at www.arun.gov.uk