Pagham on Parade returns for 13th year

Classic cars and motorbikes, live music and more drew a crowd to Pagham on Sunday.

The annual Pagham on Parade car show, hosted by Pagham Parish Town Council, returned for its 13th year at Pagham Village Hall.

Councillor Ray Radmall, chairman of Pagham Parish Council and the event’s organising team, said there must have been between 150 and 200 vehicles on display.

He said he arrived to start with at 8am where there were already crowds, then returned later in his American motor – a 1927 Stutz.

“My gosh it was even more crowded. The whole place was jumping. The village hall was throbbing to the music,” he said.

As well as vehicles, there was live entertainment, including performances from Fisbourne Mill Morris and band Blitz Ballroom, a dog show and stalls from groups and charities, such as Chichester and District Model Aero Club, Cat and Rabbit Rescue and MS Society West Sussex.

Mr Radmall said that each year it is said that it has been the ‘best year’.

He added: “I think this year has quite some resonance in that because I think it was crowded, everyone was cheerful and happy – lots of clapping, singing and dancing. I do think it was probably the best year.”

All proceeds raised from the day will go to support local charities and groups.