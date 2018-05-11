‘Outrage’ as Climping 300-home bid returns

Residents have spoken of their disbelief and upset after a new bid for up to 300 homes in Climping was submitted.

The outline application (CM/13/18/OUT) for land south of Horsemere Lane is listed as a resubmission of plans (CM/1/17/OUT) which were turned down following a hearing last August.

Steve Cotterill, 66, who has lived in Appletree Walk for 16 years, said: “I thought it was all done and dusted.

“I was at the first meeting where they threw this plan out on the basis the infrastructure wouldn’t allow for the traffic it would generate.

“I don’t want it built, the original rejection is correct.”

A 28-year-old local resident, who asked not to be named, said: “We have said, loudly and clearly, that development of this scale is inappropriate and unsustainable.”

Also voicing infrastructure concerns, he said the roads are ‘nowhere near adequate enough to deal with the current level of traffic,’ and facing ‘potentially an extra 600 cars’ was ‘an outrage’.

The plans detail a new roundabout junction with the A259 and a realignment of Church Lane.

Deadlind for comments is June 7. See www.arun.gov.uk for full details.