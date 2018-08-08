Outrage after ‘horrible’ dog attack on little Harley in Bognor

There has been outrage from members of the public after three-year-old Harley was attacked by a dog in Bognor.

Harley’s mum Laura said he was grabbed by pitbull in Marine Gardens and ‘swung like a rag doll’. Click here to read the original story.

Harley was taken to hospital for treatment

Members of the public took to social media to express their frustration about what happened.

Writing on the Observer’s Facebook page, Michelle Parkinson said: “Poor baby! Hope he recovers from his injuries soon.”

Jolene Dodd said: “He was in a park and should be able to play without fear.

“The distance his mum was away is irrelevant. Irresponsible dog owner totally to blame!”

Poor kid, dogs should not be out in this heat at all – all dog owners should know that Titch Larson

However Titch Larson said: “Poor kid, dogs should not be out in this heat at all – all dog owners should know that. “Just how far was this child away from the mother if the mother had to run over to rescue him?”

But in response Niki Lavelle said: “Does it actually matter how far he was? The dog and owner are responsible for my poor innocent nephew. Have a heart will you!”

Caroline Paula said: “He is three and Marine Gardens is enclosed.

“All children need a little supervised freedom. Mum is not to blame.”

Harley's mum Laura sent this newspaper some pictures of his injuries

Anna Gałan said what happened was ‘horrible’.

Sophie Spencer commented: “Not in any way condoning what has happened because it is truly awful, however you do have to be mindful of your surroundings especially when you have children.

“There’s a good chance that this was a staffie, as it’s common to call them pitbulls.

“But I do agree that if the dogs are not comfortable around children then appropriate control should be taken when taking them to public places.”

What do you think?

Email your views to news@bognor.co.uk