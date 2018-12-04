This is a critical time for parliament

We are reaching quite a critical time in Parliament as a date, 11th December, has been set for the meaningful vote on Brexit which will determine our future relationship with our European neighbours.

The fact that we now have a deal on the table which has been agreed by the EU27 countries has reignited the Brexit debate across the country. I have received thousands of emails on the subject representing a wide range of opinions. If you missed last week’s Chichester Observer column you can find my views on the deal and the meaningful vote on my website www.gilliankeegan.com

I have also had a number of meetings with constituents recently where Brexit has, unsurprisingly, been the main topic of discussion. I held a drop in pub tour event in the Fountain in Chichester last Saturday and many thanks to those who turned up and for Brad and Mark for hosting us. I really enjoyed it and we will definitely arrange another date. We had representatives from the People’s vote campaign and those who wanted to leave on “no deal” terms so the full range of opinions were aired. Plus a few people popped in just to say hello or to raise a specific topic with me. We were also joined by our wonderful Chichester ward district councillors so we could cover most topics.

I was the guest speaker at the Westbourne Lecture Series event last Friday night and then welcomed the Chichester Rotary Club to the Houses of Parliament where we arranged a tour and a question and answer session. If you are interested in meeting up look out for upcoming pub tour dates which will be on the website. Likewise I’m very happy to come to speak at a group’s event and so far have spoken at meetings arranged by the Lavant WI, Singleton and East Dean WI, Chichester Quakers and Donnington Men’s discussion group.

I’ve also happy to hear from campaign groups and have met with a number of them usually in my office in Chichester however, we were delighted to welcome a delegation of your constituents campaigning for a second referendum in Parliament this week.

We are also very happy to welcome groups to Parliament and can arrange tours as well as private question and answer sessions. So if you are wanting to get in touch there are lots of ways to do so and I hope to meet more of you soon and hopefully we will have more things to discuss than just Brexit.