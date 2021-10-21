6-year-old’s Premature Birth Month fundraiser for Bliss | Vicky Meets

Isaac was born at 26 weeks gestation, weighing just 1lb 11ozs. He was very poorly. His parents, James and Julie, didn’t know for quite some time if he would come home at all, and if he did, in what condition. However, with 90 days in neo natal care and a further three years of medical intervention and support, Isaac began to overcome many challenges and is now a happy and healthy six year old.

• So, Isaac, what is it that you’re doing to raise money?

I am going to walk 26 miles to help premature babies for the charity Bliss. 26 miles is the same as walking for Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth [where Isaac was born] to St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester [where he was transferred to for special care]. I am going to walk every day from Friday 29 October until Sunday 21 November.

Isaac Oldman now, aged six

• What will the money help to buy?

Things like special incubators for premature babies. They are very expensive. I want to raise lots of money. I would like to be a Charity Champion at school.

• Who will you walk with?

On some days people will walk with me, like some of my premature friends and friends at school. When people walk with me they will get a goody bag and a sticker. November 17 is World Prematurity Day and Dr Sam King [the surgeon who delivered him and saved his life] is going to walk with me, and some of the NICU nurses that looked after me when I was born too.

Isaac Oldman when he was born

• Do you like walking?

Yes. And the walks I am going to do will be different every day.

• Where do you go to school and what subjects do you like?

I go to Oakwood School. I like my teachers and I like doing maths, art, music and singing.

• It’s very important to keep your energy up on walks. How will you do this?

With lots of sweets and chocolate!

• Anything to add, mum Julie?

As well as equipment, Bliss is also currently training a lot of midwives and specialist nurses. Bliss also provides emotional support for parents. The support they provide for families, in hospital and beyond, is just extraordinary. The emotional support was crucial to us.

Isaac’s walk of 26 miles will happen throughout November, Prematurity Awareness Month, and he is inviting his friends old and new to walk with him. Without Bliss things could have been very different for Isaac and he would love to give something back to say thank you. Every five minutes, a baby is admitted to neonatal care in the UK. Bliss is the leading UK charity for babies born premature or sick. They rely on donations to fund their work. We would be so grateful for any support.