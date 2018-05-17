Operators named for Bognor’s digital hub project

The successful bid to operate the Bognor Regis Creative Digital Hub, based at the railway station, was announced on Tuesday.

County council leader Louise Goldsmith said she was ‘delighted’ to name the successful bidder for the ‘exciting initiative’as Town Square Spaces Ltd.

She added: “It is scheduled to open later this year and until the official launch Town Square Spaces will work with local partners and businesses to engage with the creative digital community in Bognor Regis.

“One of the company’s founders and leaders, Gareth Jones, has an added incentive to see the hub go from success to success, as he has family connections with the Bognor Regis area.”

Gareth said: “There’s a huge amount of potential in Bognor Regis and we’re proud to be the team that will help give the next wave of entrepreneurs the supportive start they need.

“Coastal towns like Bognor Regis are often overlooked but this is where some of the most exciting and endearing business journeys begin. We’ve seen it in Caerphilly and Wrexham, and now we’re itching to contribute to the Bognor Regis story.”

Town Square Spaces is led by Gareth and Mandy Weston, who successfully ran the Innovation Centre for Enterprise (ICE) in Caerphilly, Wales, for six years, and are set to launch the Wrexham Enterprise Hub on behalf of the Welsh Government’s Business Wales this month.

Since its start in 2012, ICE has grown to become the home of more than 200 businesses, 400 staff and entrepreneurs, and in 2016 was said to have contributed more than £13.8million to the Welsh economy.

What do you think of the news? Email news@bognor.co.uk