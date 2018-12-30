'One casualty' in Sussex town centre shop fire

A fire at a shop in a Sussex town centre has led to one casualty, according to the fire service.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that they were called at 4.02pm to reports that the Premier Express in High Street, Shoreham, West Sussex, was on fire.

The fire at the Premier Express store in High Street, Shoreham

Four fire engines were sent to the scene. According to a spokesman, the fire was in the basement but no-one was in the building.

However, an ambulance is also in attendance as there was currently one living casualty, the spokesman said.

Crews remain at the scene to fight the fire and the immediate vicinity has been evacuated.

Sussex Police have also been called to the area to control traffic, which has been affected.

A section of the High Street, the A259, has been closed off so the fire service can deal with the incident, a police spokesman said.