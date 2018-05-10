Oil firm launches £100k scholarship scheme from Lidsey

The oil firm behind a site in Lidsey is launching an apprenticeship programme set to be worth £100,000.

Angus Energy Plc’s Bruce Watt Memorial Scholarship scheme will be for neighbouring students studying at UK institutions of higher or further education, the company confirmed.

In a statement, it said: “The company has committed £100,000 to fund a ten-year scholarship programme for families in Bognor Regis and the surrounding community to support post-secondary education ranging from NVQ to DPHIL.

“The application period will open on June 4 for the 2018/19 academic year.”

Angus Energy Plc has teamed up with The Scholarship Hub to offer the programme and further eligibility details for potential applicants will be made available on both websites and its partner The Scholarship Hub on May 28, it added.

The hub is a social enterprise, founded in 2013, which aims to help students find ways of reducing their student debt.

For more information visit www.angusenergy.co.uk and www.thescholarshiphub.org.uk.