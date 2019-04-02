Sussex car park painted with incorrectly-spelt road markings

A car park in Sussex has been painted with incorrectly-spelt road markings.

At around 10.30am this morning, greengrocer employee Ash Hammond was delivering goods to The Cricketers in Broadwater Street West, Worthing, West Sussex, when he noticed that the lines had been repainted.

The Worthing resident then spotted the spelling, which was in the car park behind the Cricketers Parade precinct.

The lettering read 'no entrey', rather than 'no entry'.

He said: "I thought something didn't look right so I looked again and just started laughing to myself and had to take a picture of it in case it gets fixed before anyone else gets chance to grab a photo.

"It's been the funniest thing I've seen for a while."

Mike Smith is from Jordan & Cook, which is the managing agents for Cricketers Parade, including the car park.

He said that the line repainting was finished at the weekend, and the mistake was spotted yesterday morning.

A colleague contacted the contractors, who apologised for the mistake and said they would burn off the 'ey' and replace it with 'y' as soon as possible.