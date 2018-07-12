‘Night at the Oscars’ for Felpham Community College leavers at prom

Felpham Community College held its annual Year 11 summer ball.

This event is a firm favourite in the school diary, with students arriving in spectacular style and walking the red carpet; cheered on by many parents, siblings and school staff.

Dressed to impress

The school hall was transformed for the evening with a stunning ‘Night at the Oscars’ theme.

Students and staff danced the night away and celebrated the end of all their hard work and the exam season.

Voting was available for Prom King and Queen with Nathan Thompson and Katie Elston successfully crowned at the end of the event.

Rachel Greenland, associate assistant head teacher and Year 11 leader commented: “All the students looked amazing and the team have worked really hard to get the hall looking so lovely.

The prom was themed 'Night at the Oscars'

“It was great to see so many students and staff enjoying themselves and gave everyone the opportunity to have some fun after working so hard.

WMost of our students are coming back to sixth form, but a few are moving on to college and other opportunities, so it was a chance for everyone to have one last event together and say some goodbyes.”

For more information about Felpham Community College, visit www.felpham.com.