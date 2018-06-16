Nick Gibb’s visit to Regis School ‘Scholars’

Year Eight and Nine pupils at The Regis School enjoyed a special visit from schools minister Nick Gibb.

In his capacity as their local MP, he spoke about their progress as part of The Scholars Programme – a prestigious national scheme which gives school pupils an opportunity to experience university-style learning. The Scholars Programme is run by The Brilliant Club.

The programme recruits, trains and places PhD researchers in non-selective state schools to deliver university-style tutorials based on their own research to small groups of pupils. The pupils Nick Gibb met with today are studying a course entitled Engineering - Illuminating the Body with their tutor Edward O’Garro-Priddie from the University of Sussex.

Nick Gibb said: “It was great to visit The Regis School today, and meet pupils taking part in The Scholars Programme. I was very impressed at how they engaged with such a complex and challenging academic topic. It just goes to show what young people from Bognor Regis and Littlehampton can achieve if we give them the opportunity. I wish the pupils the very best for the future, and I encourage more schools to give their pupils the chance to benefit from this programme”.

Victoria Walker, lead teacher, said: “I was delighted to meet with Nick Gibb and show them the work pupils are doing in The Scholars Programme. I’m proud of the achievements of our pupils who are participating and am excited to see how their participation inspires their study and university choices.”