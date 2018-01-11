New venue hopes it has ‘raised the standards’ in Bognor

‘It feels like a bit of a dream’, that is how Daniel Slade described seeing his business come to life.

TAO, a bar and venue which occupies the former McDonald’s on the town’s High Street, hosted a ‘soft’ opening on December 22 and held a celebration last Thursday to thank all the people who made the project possible.

TAO in Bognor. Pic Steve Robards SR18001239 SUS-180401-173223001

Daniel said: “After 15 years in my head and planning and saving, then two years of working 14 hours a day, it doesn’t feel real that my vision is now in front of me.

“I have been very humbled by people saying thanks for bringing something to Bognor and sticking with it. We have had a fantastic response every day we have been open. Hopefully we have raised the standards for Bognor.”

The work isn’t over yet, as self confessed perfectionist Daniel reveals ‘it is a work in progress’. “There are plans to extend the inside to make it more multi-use too, it is a case of watch this space.

“It is something for the day, for everyone, as well as the sports fans and those looking for somewhere to go in the evening – it is a bar rather than a club. Our plans are to offer small plates/bar tapas from around February or March time.”

An official launch is planned for January 19, see facebook.com/TAOBOGNOR/