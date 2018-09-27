New toilets on Bognor seafront to be installed

The ‘long-awaited’ new public toilets on Bognor Regis seafront are to be installed next week, the district council has confirmed.

In a statement, Arun District Council has announced the building will be craned into position on to the prepared base on Tuesday (October 2) and it anticipates the facility will be open during Friday, October 12.

The site for the new toilets on Bognor Regis seafront

Due to safety and to make room for the crane, it says the seaward half of the Esplanade will be closed on Tuesday and a one-way Stop-Go traffic flow will be in operation.

The promenade may also have to be temporarily closed.

Tarmac around the new building is to be re-laid to ‘create a smooth ramped access to the toilets’ on Monday, October 8, and may also require the promenade to be temporarily shut.

In the statement, cabinet member for technical services councillor Stephen Haymes said: “It will be great for our beach visitors to have these high-quality new toilets on the promenade.

“It was really important to us that the building design was aspirational and befitting this beautiful location.

“The building uses materials that will weather the harsh environment and will look good now and into the future.

“I would like to thank the public for their understanding whilst the council have been dealing with the delayed delivery of the toilet block.”

Arun District Council announced in late July that the installation of the permanent public conveniences was postponed ‘due to a manufacturing delay encountered by the contracted supplier’.

A temporary block was installed on August 3, however, just over a week after being open the women’s toilet was shut due to ‘high winds on the foreshore’ damaging the hinges ‘beyond immediate repair’, according to the district council.

In the statement, the temporary toilets will be disconnected on Monday (October 1) to ‘enable the new service connections to be made’.

It said: “This means that for a few days there will not be any public toilet provision on the promenade, but people will be signed to use the nearby public toilets located in the Regis Centre Car Park.

“We apologise for the temporary loss of service and thank the public for their patience.”