New series of Fantasy Homes By The Sea looking for people to take part

UKTV has commissioned a brand new series of the show Fantasy Homes By The Sea, with Michelle Ackerley taking on the hosting duties for its free-to-air channel Really.

Each episode of the new series will see a pair of property buyers whisked off to the seaside to realise their fantasy.

However, this time they’ll also see homes that are let out by owners to give them an insight into how much of a profit they could turn over if they took up this opportunity.

Michelle Ackerley said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be presenting the new series of Fantasy Homes by the Sea.

“I’ve always been passionate about redesigning properties and home is truly where my heart is. Finding the perfect place to live is such an important part in anybody’s life and to have the opportunity to help people find their dream home is just fantastic. The sea air and having a peek into the millionaire mansions will certainly be highlights too.”

Fantasy Homes By The Sea is co-produced by Kalooki Pictures and Hat Trick Productions, commissioned for Really by Kirsty Hanson, commissioning editor and ordered by Richard Watsham, director of commissioning, and Steve North, genre general manager, comedy and entertainment.

Kirsty Hanson said: “We can’t wait to bring back Fantasy Homes By The Sea with a fresh look and feel. In recent years the interest in holiday rentals has surged, so we feel this new series will give viewers an insight into how they too can be part of this lucrative market or transform their lifestyle with a move to the seaside.”

Adam Collings, general manager for W and Really, said: “Property shows are a firm favourite for Really viewers, so we are very excited to be bringing back Fantasy Homes By The Sea and are looking forward to having Michelle Ackerley as the new host. Property is one of Really’s key genres and I’m delighted to be growing it with Michelle and a fresh approach to this fantastic format.”

The series is executive produced by Jane Lush and Badannie Gee, joint founders of Kalooki Pictures and series produced by Jayne Hibbitt-Smith.

Jane Lush said: “We’re delighted to be making a brand new and refreshed series of Fantasy Homes by the Sea.

“Focusing on the gorgeous British seaside, our property hunters discover what gems they could buy on the coast. Our audience has always loved its beautiful backdrop, homes galore, stunning vistas and dreamy lifestyle that we all hanker after.

“And leading our house hunters this series is the incredibly talented Michelle Ackerley, who we are very excited to be working with.”

Fantasy Homes By The Sea will air later this year on Really.

If you would like to take part in the next series, email fantasyhomescontributors@hattrick.com for more information.