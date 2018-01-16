New homes sought for chickens in Chichester

A charity is appealing for help to rehome chickens which are destined for slaughter.

British Hen Welfare Trust are hosting an event this Saturday in Chichester in a bid to give the story a happy ever after.

The collection of 300 ex-caged hens will come from Arundel and 200 hens are currently unallocated.

Gaynor Davies, the charity’s head of operations, said: “There is no better feeling than watching these hens flourish after they emerge from the commercial system. They have so much to offer beyond eggs and will soon become much-loved pets.”

If you are interested register at www.bhwt.org.uk and then call 01884 860084. Please note that hens need to be reserved in advance of the re-homing day and the charity asks for a donation to help cover its costs.