New food and drink outlets proposed for Bognor seafront

A proposal has been made for the temporary change of use for three sites along the seafront for seasonal temporary food and drink outlets.

The application (BR/87/19/PL), made by Arun District Council Arun Civic Centre, also proposes other seaside uses ‘together with associated temporary/portable structures and equipment for use by businesses associated with those outlets’.

The design and planning statement outlined three intended sites for the proposed features; east of Bognor Pier, part of the promenade to the south of the Regis Centre and part of the promendade to the south of Butlin’s.

A pizza oven, ice cream, crepes and waffles, burgers, sausages, burritos and gin were cited as possible food and drink uses for the temporary outlets.

Uses such as children’s face painting, paddle-boarding, and seaside themed retail were also proposed.

The applicant said the proposal would ‘not detract from the quality of the area or have any harmful impact upon the amenities of neighbouring residents’, or ‘affect existing access and parking arrangements’.

According to the West Sussex County Council document, the three sites shown are not located on the highway, 'as such will not require any licenses from WSCC'.

It added: "The sites are located on land owned and managed by Arun District Council. The Local Highway Authority does not consider that the proposal would have an unacceptable impact on highway safety or result in ‘severe’ cumulative impacts on the operation of the highway network, therefore is not contrary to the National Planning Policy Framework, and that there are no transport grounds to resist the proposal."

It comes weeks after the district council were given £50,000 to renovate the band stand.

