New clothing store announces move into Bognor

A new clothing store has announced it will be moving into Bognor Regis with a blogger set to open the site.

Yours Clothing announced today it would be opening a store in Bognor in mid-April but it yet to announce the exact location of the store.

An example of clothes from Yours Clothing

A spokesman for the store said: "This will be a one floor store with a good sized selling space and will be larger than our Worthing store which is currently the closest Yours Clothing store to Bognor Regis.

"The store will celebrate on the grand opening day with competitions, goody bag giveaways, stylist sessions in-store along with blogger appearances on the day."

This will be the second new store Yours Clothing aim to open this year with Brighton being the first of many more on the agenda for 2019.