New ‘Chi-Fi’ service aimed at ending mobile phone signal misery in Chichester

A frustrating mobile phone blackspot in Chichester could be a thing of the past with the introduction of free WiFi to an area of the city centre.

Mobile phone users have long been frustrated and unhappy with the poor signal in and around North Street.

But Chichester businessmen Henry Brown and Ryan Ewen, think they have found the solution.

They have teamed up to offer what they are calling a ‘Chi-Fi service.

Mr Brown, whose business Blaze Wireless is based at Metro House, said: “Cities around the globe are constantly looking for ways to stand out from the crowd, draw investments and serve their residents and visitors alike. Becoming a connected or smart city is a way of achieving just that.

He said: “WiFi is a key communication tool, allowing all parties involved to move toward a richer, more engaging, more connected future.”

Many of Chichester’s historic buildings are made of flint and have slate roofs, which means getting a signal can prove exasperating.

Uup until now no-one has found the answer.

Mr Ewen is commercial director of Falbros Media Group and the pair aim to switch on ‘Chi-Fi’ on Friday, December 1, admitting they couldn’t be more excited.

Mr Ewen said: “Jobs will be created for students due to the financial benefits that local business will experience by having a connected community.

“Currently the internet connection is poor which means that there is no need for businesses to promote their website or social media as customers locally can’t access the internet.

He added: “It seems to me that commercial and residential property is owned by a handful of people and investments companies that are happy with the status quo.

“Chichester District Council and Chichester BID work on enterprise solutions like redeveloping the south basin for around £2billion.

“But they don’t focus on grass roots.

“Everyone has a part to play to get behind this project so that Chichester can not only survive but flourish.

“Chichester is beautiful, historic and truly unique – having the IT behind it will make it one of the most desirable places.”

