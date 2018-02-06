New charity shop to open in Bognor next week

A new charity shop, complete with new signage and new fittings, is set to open at Mountbatten Court, Bognor Regis on Monday.

The premises will be home to The Regis Centre very own stand-alone charity shop, managed by long-serving volunteer Margaret Bristow and a dedicated team.

Hazel Latus, who runs the Regis Centre, said: “It has come about because we desperately need more space,”

“Our room rentals for local companies and meetings and dance classes and the university are now fully occupied in our two studios, and we desperately needed a third.

“Unbelievably I was looking out of the window from the studio one day and saw that the shop opposite had become empty. I called the council and asked who it belonged to, and it was theirs and we have ended up renting it.

“It has been completely renewed and kitted out, everything from floor to ceiling. We are really pleased with it. It looks lovely.

“The shop will be a pleasure to visit with an Aladdin’s cave of various goodies to browse.”

The move means the previous theatre shop, part of the theatre building, has now been turned into studio number three.

The new shop is set to open on Monday at 10am with proceeds going towards the fabric of the theatre.

Hazel said: “It is a great support. We really value the charity shop a great deal, but it is also good for us to have another studio now.”