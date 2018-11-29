New CCTV in Bognor to cut crime and anti-social behaviour

A CCTV upgrade to deter anti-social behaviour and crime across Bognor Regis and Littlehampton is now complete.

The modernisation of the old analogue cameras to high-definition quality has been carried out by Arun District Council in partnership with Sussex Police.

Mike Clayden, Arun District Council's cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: "“We are proud to pioneer this new technology within Sussex. It will support the excellent work that our Community Safety and Anti-Social Behaviour team do on a daily basis to keep our communities safe.”

Arun is the first local authority within Sussex to benefit from the upgrade, funded by £49,000 from Arun District Council and £15,000 from the Safer Arun Partnership.

The locations of the cameras remain the same but they now provide high quality footage, as well as 24/7 coverage.

Paul Wells, Chair of the Bognor Regis BID Board, said: “The new CCTV cameras are a welcome addition to the progression of the Bognor Regis regeneration plans. This will go some way to increase reassurance for local residents when visiting the town of the safety to themselves and their possessions.”

The aim of the project was to replace the old CCTV cameras, which dated back to the 90s, with more high-tech versions in order to deter anti-social behaviour and crime and to reduce repair costs.

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable, Steve Barry, said: “This system, which provides live footage in high definition, enables us to monitor situations from the click of a button.

“This modern technology is invaluable as it frees up our officers to attend incidents where the threat, risk or harm is the greatest, ensuring we have a better opportunity to catch criminals, and keep the public safe and feeling safe.”