New Bognor community project wants people to make ‘simple swaps’ to help the environment

An initiative to encourage residents to make a difference to the environment has been launched in Bognor Regis.

The aim of EcoSwap Community Hub, run by Bognor mum Gemma Hawkins, is for people to reduce their waste by reusing, refilling and recycling. A post on its Facebook page read: “We will encourage individuals, groups and business to make simple swaps in their daily lives to reduce plastic and textile waste. For many people, including ourselves, a hard-line stop is difficult and daunting. We hope that with practical, budget friendly swaps, the mindset of convenience will change to consideration of our communities, our wildlife and our environment.Our primary objective is to provide a hub for make and mend sessions where the local community can learn how broken or end of life items can be transformed into new usable items that reduce the quantity of waste entering the UK system.” The project, based alongside Bognor Regis Men’s Sheds in Durban Road, was launched on Saturday July 6. Gemma said: “On August 23, we will have a session for kids who have had a hard time. Our main aim is to provide workshops for children and their parents/carers during the school holidays free of charge. These sessions will include activities such as ceramic painting, woodwork, gardening skills, painting and sewing. The purpose of each session is to demonstrate useful life skills as well as educating children and their parents about the impact of plastic and textile waste on the environment. We are open Tuesday to Saturday, 9.30am to 2.30pm.” In order to maximise its potential, the project set up a crowdfunding page, which has so far raised £132 thanks to nine supporters in 28 days. Click here to donate

Gemma Hawkins, centre, organizer of the eco initiative with Nick and Jill Schinas at the refilling point.

Gary Peachey teaching Decoupage to Michelle Scott and her daughter Kerenza,14.

Sam Bartlett from the Magpie Crafting workshop teaching the technique of making bath bombs to Aimee Raffaelli, 11 and Margaret Simmons.

Friends meeting up and enjoying refreshments at the workshop.

