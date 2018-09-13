New banner marks centenary for RAF

A special parade has been held to present the Bognor Regis Squadron with a unique banner to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

The new banner was presented to the Squadron by a Bognor Regis family on September 4, in recognition of the squadron’s achievements in encouraging an interest in aviation, in developing good citizenship in generations of young people and for the way it has represented the parent service since the closure of RAF Tangmere in 1970.

For hundeds of years, when a new banner is blessed, it has been the custom to lay up the old one as a mark of respect to those who have given service behind it.

This will take place at the Bognor Regis Battle of Britain Service on Sunday, September 16.

The unique service is an annual event, organised by the town’s RAF Association Branch, and will be held at the Methodist Church in Waterloo Square, at 10.30am. All are welcome.

For more information, visit www.raf.mod.uk