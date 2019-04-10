New Arundel craft beer and coffee experience reveals its opening date

A new craft beer and coffee-drinking experience is opening its doors just outside Arundel.

The Brewhouse Project is bringing together freshly brewed craft beer and locally roasted coffee under one roof – the newly refurbished Crossbush Farm Shop in Lyminster Road.

Its long-awaited opening is set for Friday (April 12), with a cutting of the ribbon by the Mayor of Arundel, Lucy Ashworth, at 11.30am.

Initially announced in July last year, The Brewhouse Project will combine the craft brewing expertise of Arundel Brewery with the coffee mastery of Edgcumbes Coffee Roasters.

Alice Rendle, director of Edgcumbes, said: “The Brewhouse was born out of a desire to bring together two local, established family businesses, showcasing the best of beer and coffee. It is a continually evolving project and our intention is to bring beer brewing on to the site in due course, so both processes can be viewed while enjoying a beer or a cup of coffee. This is truly a place in which to learn, taste and relax.”

To celebrate The Brewhouse Project’s opening, The Brewhouse Project team are offering 10 percent off Arundel Brewery beers and Edgcumbes coffees and teas to Herald and Gazette readers, from tomorrow, April 12, until Sunday, April 21, inclusive.

The brewhouse will allow visitors to watch their coffee being roasted on the Red Roaster machine, with plans to introduce on-site craft beer-brewing in the future.

Alongside the drinks menu will sit a range of foods prepared on-site, using locally-sourced ingredients, including pastries, cakes and toasties, plus handmade pizzas on select evenings.

A shop will also sell the craft beers and coffee served in the brewhouse.

The Brewhouse Project will be open six days a week – Tuesday to Thursday from 8am to 6pm, Friday and Saturday 8am to 9pm and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

In October, Arundel Brewery saw two of its beers voted among the top 25 in the UK in a poll of craft beer drinkers.