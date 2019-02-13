NCT West Sussex teams up with domestic abuse charity for ‘Little Bundles’ project

NCT West Sussex Coastal Branch has launched a ‘Little Bundles’ project, which aims to provide baby and toddler essentials to parents in the local area.

There are several drop off donation points in the area

The initiative, which is being held in partnership with Safe in Sussex, a charity which supports victims of domestic abuse, was launched on Friday, February 1.

The ‘little bundles’ include new and nearly new items for mothers and children.

Some of the items, including clothes, toys and toiletries are bought by the NCT branch while others have been donated by members of the public.

To contribute to this worthy cause, drop off donations at any of a number of donation points: Toddler Sense at WOW Centre Chichester, Farm Lane, Nutbourne; COOK Chichester, 53 East Street, Chichester; WSCC Durban House, Durban Road, Bognor Regis; WSCC Marjorie Cobby House, 38 St Peter’s Crescent; Novium Museum, Tower Street, Chichester; NCT Bumps, babies and beyond, Westbourne House School, Coach Road, Chichester; Woodpecker Nursery, Woodfield House, Tangmere Road, Chichester; and Community Play Center Walberton in Arundel.

An Amazon wish list has also been set up for anyone who wishes to buy specific baby items for the project: www.amazon.co.uk/hz/wishlist/ls/17YV63GCLL88H.

Little Bundles will run on a referral basis with Safe in Sussex – a charity which supports victims of domestic abuse. The charity will liaise directly with NCT volunteers to ensure that clothes, toys, toiletries, equipment such as a Moses basket or high chairs reach the people who need them.

NCT is the UK’s largest parenting charity and the West Sussex Coastal branch, is sponsored by Westbourne House School which provides storage for the donated items.

Alice Duckworth, branch coordinator of the West Sussex Coastal Branch, said: “The Little Bundles initiative really is the essence of what our branch is all about. Our volunteers are hugely passionate about supporting mothers and children in need and working with Safe in Sussex gives us an opportunity to make a real difference in the community. We would welcome any new volunteers in the Chichester and Arun area who can spare a few hours a month to help support this very worthy service.”

Debbie West, community fundraiser at Safe in Sussex, said: “We are honoured to be chosen as a partner to the Little Bundles project. Often women and children who come to the refuge have very little or nothing with them so the support from this project is really appreciated.”

Aline Pilcher, of Westbourne House School, said: “As a branch sponsor, Westbourne House School is delighted to be able to support its local NCT with this project, which is so beneficial. The storage we provide is one of many ways we assist the charity and part of the school’s charitable programme, which encompasses several charities each year, including local, national and international organisations, as part of our commitment to helping the community around us at home and abroad.”

More details can be found on Facebook on the public page at Little Bundles Chichester & Arun.

To volunteer and get involved with Little Bundles or any of the NCT activities, email branch.westsussexcoastal@nct.org.uk.