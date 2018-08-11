Music, food and classic cars set to be featured at Pagham on Parade

Pagham on Parade is set to return this month, once again featuring a mix of entertainment, as well as a display of classic cars and military vehicles.

The event will be hosted by Pagham Parish Council on Sunday, August 19, between 11am and 4pm. There will also be a children’s funfair, steel band, dancing, a dog training display and a drum head service. Refreshments, including a bar and bbq are available. Entry is free and all proceeds go to local charities.

The Pagham on Parade Arena displays will be: 10.45-11.15 and 11:30-12 (steel band)12–12.30 (line dancers), 12.35-1.05 (dog trainers), 1.10-1.45 (drum head parade and drill), and 3-4 (Ballroom Blitz).

Further information is available from Pagham Parish Council’s offices.