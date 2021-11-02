Multi-agency response to East Wittering incident

Emergency services responded to an incident on the beach at East Wittering this morning (Tuesday, November 2).

By Joe Stack
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:03 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 5:36 pm

Sussex Police, the Coastguard and paramedics were seen at the beach at the end of Nab Walk, according to reports.

A number of emergency service vehicles were seen in the area at about 7.30am.

We are working to get more information and will provide an update as we have it.

Police stock image

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

East WitteringSussex Police