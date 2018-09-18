MP seeks ‘urgent reassurance’ over Velo South

Arundel & South Downs MP Nick Herbert has written an open letter to the organisers of Velo South over concerns expressed to him by constituents.

Addressing the executive chairman of CSM Active, Jon Ridgeon, Mr Herbert said residents remained dissatisfied with the planning for the 100-mile cycle ride this Sunday.

He highlighted the ‘potential impact on local businesses’ and the ‘significant knock-on effect’ of closing key roads, such as the A29 and sought ‘urgent reassurance’ the company would address access issues.

He wrote: “I am particularly concerned to learn about the potential impact on local businesses, many of which have contacted me highlighting their anticipated loss of customers and the difficulties of staff getting into work on the day.

“These businesses rely on weekend trade and stand to incur financial losses because of the ride, yet there seems to be no recourse for them.

“The ‘closed loop’ design of the ride route will lock residents and business in/out of their normal activities for long periods, with closures of roads for as much as 10 hours in the latter stage of the route, with a significant knock-on effect on surrounding roads.

“Main roads such as the A29, which is a key north/south route in the county, will be closed in sections for up to six hours.

“I would be grateful for your urgent assurance that CSM Active will ensure that everyone who has made a direct request for essential access is being responded to personally, and that renewed efforts will be made to address local concerns ahead of Sunday’s event.

“I am copying this letter to councillor Louise Goldsmith, Leader of West Sussex County Council.”

