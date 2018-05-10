Motorist’s ‘terrifying’ experience as Bognor pothole writes-off car

‘Absolutely terrifying’, that is how a motorist described the experience of her car losing its rear axel after hitting a pothole.

Daisy Boxall said: “I was coming down the bend and slowed down when I hit the pothole.

The pothole on Felpham Way

“The rear axel came away from the car so the back end was scraping along the road and we spun to end up the wrong way facing traffic.

“It was horrible, it was absolutely terrifying, we are shaken to death but we were not hurt but the car is a write-off.

“It is the scariest thing I have had happen to me.”

Police confirmed officers were called to reports of Felpham Way being blocked after a car hit a pothole at Tuesday at 8.30pm.

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “We are concerned to hear of any accident.

“While we are unable to comment on individual incidents, we can confirm that the pothole in Felpham Way had already been identified for repair and this was carried out at around 10pm on Tuesday.”

Daisy said being told concerns about the damaged road had been raised previously ‘just makes it worse’.

“If you go on Google streeview you can see last year, when the picture was taken, that it was cracked.

“The police officer that attended also said it was an awful pothole and that he uses the road to get to work and he had reported it many times but nothing has been done.”