A motorcyclist who died on a road in Arun has been named.

The motorcyclist died on Thursday (June 20).



According to Sussex Police, Jose Bruno Aveiro-Leca, 51, from Downview Road, Yapton died at the scene, when the motorcycle he was riding was in collision with a van around 9am on Burndell Road.



Anywhere who saw what happened is asked to contact police online quoting Operation Flagpole, police said.