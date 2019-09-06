Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Bognor

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a collision in Bognor yesterday afternoon.

An ambulance spokesman confirmed a paramedic car and ambulance were sent to a collision between a car and a motorbike in Sunningdale Gardens, near Rowan Way, at 5.45pm (Thursday, September 5).

The motorcyclist suffered injuries which included a shoulder injury, the spokesman said.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to St Richards Hospital.

