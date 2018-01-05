More work planned for Bognor pier

New lighting for the pier’s arcade area is among the latest works seeking permission.

The application for listed building consent (BR/330/17/L) also outlines ‘removal of existing dropped soffit and lighting’, in addition to ‘making good original soffit above’ and the six new lights.

The design statement reveals the changes are to remove and ‘make good’ recent work, by the owner, which did not meet Arun District Council’s approval.

It states: “The current owner recently executed works to the pier which included a dropped soffit and new lighting. Whilst this was carried out with the best intentions (i.e to improve lighting and safety/security) Arun District Council did not share this view as the dropped soffit was clearly visible from the street and changed the appearance of a listed building.

“It is therefore necessary to remove these works in their entirety, reinstate/make good the original soffit by removing any electrical cables and conduits and provide small recessed downlighters (6 no) behind each pier with warm lighting. This will re-instate the building to its previous glory.”

A decision for the application is due by February 16 and the deadline for comments is February 1, for more see arun.gov.uk