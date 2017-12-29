More than £2,000 raised for Littlehampton family after fire

A fundraising page has amassed more than £2,000 in less than 48 hours to help a Littlehampton family who ‘lost everything’ in a house fire on Wednesday (December 27).

Firefighters spent more than eight hours tackling the blaze which started on the ground floor of the home in Linden Road at 5.40pm.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire Service confirmed an investigation had found the fire was accidental and was believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.

Fire damage was reported in the lounge, while smoke damage affected the rest of the property, the spokesman said.

The family of five ‘lost everything’ according to the fundraising page, which can be donated to here.

Donations of clothes and other essentials have also been collected from residents in the area.

Linda Deane, who has been collecting items for the family with her daughter, said: “People have been so kind.”