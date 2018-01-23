More strong gusting winds set to hit Sussex

Sussex faces a very windy day tomorrow (Wednesday January 24) as daytime temperatures remain mild for the time of year.

Although the Met Office hasn’t issued a warning so far, their forecast is for temperatures to remain around 12degC and strong gusting winds reaching up to 60mph.

Tonight will be overcast and the winds will strengthen from early morning up to lunchtime, dragging in some heavy rain.

After lunch the winds are due to die away to around 25mph with light showers overnight.

Thursday is due to be a few degrees cooler but could see some sunny spells.