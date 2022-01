Plans to change a former Bognor Regis hotel into six flats and 10-bed co-living unit refused

Up to 48 homes and a surgery could be built on a Walberton field

News you can trust since 1872

Bognor Regis potholes: “The trouble is, there’s so much wrong,”

Five new elderly persons flats in Chichester approved

Emergency services called after 'medical episode' in Bognor Regis

Rise in violent crime in Arun

New plans could see 140 homes built in Yapton

Court results: This is who was sentenced at Worthing and Crawley magistrates’ courts, from January 17 to 25, 2022

Work to close Oving Junction on A27 is set to begin

Plans to change a former Bognor Regis hotel into six flats and 10-bed co-living unit refused

Officers have thanked the public for their help to find her.

Sussex Police are pleased to report that Tilly, who was previously reported missing, has been located.