Miss Bognor to raise cash for NHS charity

The current title holder for Miss Bognor Regis Galaxy will be representing the town in the UK Galaxy Pageant next year.

Mother-of-one Tempeste Bridger, who lives in the High Street, is preparing for the beauty pageant which will take place in March.

Tempeste said: "I’m quite nervous because it’s quite a big event and there are a lot of people who know about it.

"It’s quite nerve-racking but I can’t wait."

The pageant is being held in aid of The Christie NHS Foundation, which raises money for cancer treatment.

Tempeste, who is 21, explained that the cause is very close to her.

She said: "My nan got cancer a few years ago when I was quite young, so I relate to it a little.

"We use our titles to either do charity events or appearances. We can do a sponsored walk or a cake sale, anything really goes."

If Tempeste wins, she will go to the US to represent England.

Tempeste, who has 36 tattoos, said she saw them as artwork.

"I’m terrified but I just want to break the stigma around tattoos.

"I look at them as a bit of art.

"I want other people to know that they don’t have to hide away because they have chosen a different style."

