Mini takeover has a big effect

Little cars and big hearts took to the race track at Goodwood to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice.

MINIs Take Over Goodwood was making a return for a second year following a successful launch in 2016.

Jake Costin and girlfriend Hannah Pheasant, with the help of family, friends and Littlehampton-based company SRR Motorsport, raised a total of £2,673 and presented the cheque at the Worthing hospice last week.

Hannah, 25, said: “Jake did this for the first time in 2016 and it was such a success, he decided to do it again, and also raise funds for St Barnabas House.

“We thought we might raise £1,500 so we were delighted we raised so much more. It was great fun. Jake and I met for the first time at the event last year, so it was an anniversary for us too.

“We have already decided to do it again next year for St Barnabas House, so if there are any volunteers who want to help out please let us know.”

Jake, a MINI enthusiast from Ashington, wanted to raise funds in memory of his grandmother, Margaret Holder, who received care at home from St Barnabas House nurses.

He said: “My grandma had cancer and dementia and the nurses from St Barnabas were so hands on, they always turned up with a warm smile no matter what the time, day or night.

“They helped us so much, particularly my grandad, who could get some rest.”

He designed the event to be free for all styles of MINI but a suggested donation of £5 per car was encouraged.

Jake, 25, explained: “Goodwood is the modern MINI’s adoptive home. Being only a stone’s throw from the old John Cooper Works garage in East Preston, they had used the track to develop and hone their performance package, before closing in 2006.

“The historic circuit has played host to countless famous names throughout the years, so it’s hard to think of a more fitting location to celebrate all things MINI.”

The day was action-packed, both on and off the track, with owners showing off their beloved vehicles and visitors wandering the paddocks or watching the action on track.

Passenger wristbands were available for £10, which gave a ride shotgun around the track, and SRR Motorsport raised just over £1,000 from these alone.

Wendy Bardsley, community fundraising manager at St Barnabas House, said: “Jake has created an amazingly popular event out of something he feels passionate about.

“Jake and Hannah came and visited the hospice and are so enthusiastic about helping to provide hospice care for our community.

“Our services are free to all our patients, at home, in the day hospice, or in the in-patient unit, and we receive very little government funding, so thank you to Jake, Hannah and all their family, friends and SRR Motorsport in Littlehampton.”

If anyone is interested in volunteering for this year’s event, please contact St Barnabas House on 01903 25477.